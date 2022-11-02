Search
Indian troops martyr four more youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, on Tuesday, martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred three youth during a cordon and search operation in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

Another youth was martyred by the troops during a similar operation in Semthan area of Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred fourteen Kashmiris during the last month.

Source: Radio Pakistan

