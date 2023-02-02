Indian troops martyr 10 Kashmiris in January

In the month of January, Indian troops committed unabated acts of state terrorism, killing 10 Kashmiris, including two young boys and a woman, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In two fictitious encounters, four young people were killed. During house raids, Indian troops detained 137 civilians and booked them under black laws.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the All-Party Hurriyat Conference insisted that the Kashmiri people would not give in to Indian state terrorism and would continue their ongoing freedom struggle until it reached its logical conclusion.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People’s Democratic Party, told reporters in Srinagar that the BJP’s Hindutva government is using the so-called “anti-encroachment drive” launched in Jammu and Kashmir as a new tool to oppress the Kashmiri people and drive them out of their homes.

In the meantime, violent protests against the anti-people policies, including the eviction of Kashmiris from their lands and properties, were held in various parts of the occupied territory. In the Magam area of Badgam, hundreds of people carrying placards gathered to call for the brutal order to be reversed right away.

In the Shopian district, Indian police have taken the life of Faizan Yasin Dar, a young person who had been held illegally.