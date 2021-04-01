In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district on Wednesday.

The troops belonging to Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force participated in the joint operation in village Manipora, Sopore, where two councilors and a police constable were killed in a recent attack.

All roads leading to the village were closed and exit points sealed and house-to-house searches were launched.

Source: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/03/31/indian-troops-launch-caso-in-sopore-10/