Indian troops have turned IIOJK into hell for its inhabitants, says APHC

According to the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, brutal Indian troops have turned the illegally occupied Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir into hell for the people there because they want to exercise their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

As per Kashmir Media Administration, the APHC representative in an explanation in Srinagar said that Indian soldiers have been doing brutal cordon and search tasks in various areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, and different regions consistently.

He stated that the troops enter residential homes via barge, harass inmates, including children and women, and vandalize household goods during these operations.

However, he maintained that the Kashmiris’ determination to continue their struggle until they achieve total success is despite the fact that the most severe form of Indian state terrorism has not subdued their passion for freedom.

Advocate Davinder Singh Behl, the leader of the APHC, issued a statement in Jammu urging the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.

In the meantime, the occupation authorities prevented senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from performing Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and kept him in house detention.

Based think tank Pew Research Center, India experienced the highest level of religious hostilities during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Source: Radio Pakistan