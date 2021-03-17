Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops launched house-to-house search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Badgam, Ganderbal and Bandipore districts, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents. The searches were going on when last reports came in.

Meanwhile, the sleuths of India’s notorious National Investigation Agency along with the personnel of Indian paramilitary forces barged into the houses of Shakir Bashir Magrey and Insha Jan at Kakapora in Pulwama, searched the houses thoroughly and harassed the inmates.

Source: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/03/17/indian-troops-launch-casos-in-iiojk-5/