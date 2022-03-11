Indian projectile entered Pakistani airspace, caused damage: DG ISPR

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar has revealed that an unarmed high-speed flying object was fired from India’s Sirsa area into Pakistan that landed at Mian Channu area in Punjab on Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian Territory by Air Defence Operation Centre of Pakistan Air Force. He said the object suddenly maneuvered toward Pakistani territory and violated Pakistan’s airspace. He said the object fell inside Pakistani territory and damaged some civilian property, but thankfully no loss or injury to human lives was caused.

The Director General said Pakistan Air Force continuously monitored the complete flight path of the flying object from its point of origin near Sirsa in India and till its point of impact near Mian Channu in Pakistan. He said Pakistan Air Force initiated requisite tactical actions in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure.

Babar Iftikhar highlighted that flight path of this object endangered many international and domestic passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human lives and properties on ground.

The DG ISPR asked Indian authorities to explain as this incident could have resulted in major aviation disaster and Pakistan strongly condemns this airspace violation.

He said it shows a disregard on part of the Indian side for aviation safety and reflects very poorly on their technological prowess and procedural efficiency. He said the incident could have resulted in a major aviation disaster as well as civilian casualties on ground.

Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan strongly protests this flagrant violation and cautions against recurrence of any such incident in future.