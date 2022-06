Indian soldiers have martyred three more in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) on Monday, taking the quantity of those killed in the beyond 24 hours to seven, Radio Pakistan revealed.

The three were killed in two unique experiences.

Indian soldiers and paramilitary powers killed two during their cordon and search activity in the Lolab area of Kupwara locale.

One more was martyred in the activity at Chatapora area of Pulwama locale.