Shutdown in IIOJK on India’s Republic Day, tomorrow

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed on India’s Republic Day, tomorrow, to give a strong message to the world that India being usurper of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights has no right to observe the day in the territory.

The Kashmiris will observe the day as Black Day to register their protest against India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Call for observance of shutdown and Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat organizations.

People through posters, displayed by APHC, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Youth Freedom Fighter in Srinagar, Pulwama, Tral, Kulgam, Islamabad, Shopian, Kupwara, Handwar, Bandipore and others areas of the valley asked to boycott all Indian official celebrations and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and other buildings. The posters continue to surface since last one week different places of the territory.

APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja in a statement urged people to boycott all Indian celebrations to send a loud and clear message to the world and India that the Kashmiris reject Indian illegal occupation and were struggling to secure their right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League said the unresolved Kashmir dispute can lead to a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and the world will not be able to cope with its dangerous consequences.

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Vice Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Butt and General Secretary Abdul Hameed in a statement said that India has no moral right to celebrate the day in the occupied territory.

Source: https://kmsnews.org/news/2021/01/25/shutdown-in-iiojk-on-indias-republic-day-tomorrow/