Indian brutality continues in Kashmir, three dies in Shopian

SRINAGAR: On Thursday, Indian soldiers have martyred three Kashmiri youth in the Shopian area in involved Kashmir.

As per Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the soldiers martyred the young during a cordon and search activity in the Check-e-Cholan space of the locale.

The soldiers additionally obliterated a private house by utilizing weighty weapons and synthetic substances nearby. The activity proceeded till the last reports came in.

In the interim, the occupation specialists have suspended the network access and fixed all passage and leave points of the space. Media people are not being permitted to lead the inclusion of the tactical activity.

Pakistan has been emphatically reviled the proceeding with a binge of extrajudicial killings of honest Kashmiris in organized experiences and phony cordon-and-search activities by Indian occupation powers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).