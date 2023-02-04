Indian brutal tactics cannot subdue Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment: APHC

Nayeem Ahmed Khan, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference who has been illegally detained, has stated that the Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom cannot be subdued by the brutal tactics of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, and they will continue their struggle until it reaches its logical conclusion.

Kashmir Media Service reports that in a message that Nayeem Ahmed Khan sent from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi, he vehemently opposed the attachment of the APHC head office and the eviction of people from their lands in the name of a so-called anti-encroachment campaign carried out by occupation authorities.

Meanwhile, protests against the so-called “anti-encroachment” campaign, which actually aims to remove Kashmiris from their lands and properties, continued. In the Kunjwani-Bhatindi area on the outskirts of Jammu City, a large demonstration was held. Today, in opposition to the so-called anti-encroachment campaign, shopkeepers in the Nagbal area of the Shopian district observed a shutdown.

In contrast, six innocent Kashmiris, including two minors, were detained today by Indian authorities in the Mirhama area of the Kulgam district. A Muslim government school teacher was also detained by the police in the Narwal area of the Jammu district.

Today, the occupation authorities placed senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under ongoing house arrest and prohibited him from performing juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for the 180th time in a row.