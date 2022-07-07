Indian authorities bar Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri journalist from leaving country

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist from Indian-involved Kashmir, Sana Irshad Mattoo, was banished by migration authorities at the New Delhi air terminal from venturing out to France on Saturday “with practically no good excuses”, the Indian Express announced.

In a tweet, Mattoo said she was planned to venture out from Delhi to Paris [on Saturday]for a book send off and photography show as one of 10 honor victors of the Serendipity Arles award 2020.

“I was not given any explanation but rather told I wouldn’t have the option to travel globally,” the columnist added.

Mattoo said that she was halted in spite of securing a French visa.

“This is crazy, there isn’t anything against me. One of the authorities let me know I ought to really take a look at the explanation from Kashmir from where bearings had come. I fail to really see the reason why I was halted,” Al Jazeera cited her as saying.

Mattoo let the power source know that she was “dispirited” by the move since she was anticipating the chance for quite a while.

An occupant of Srinagar, the 28-year-old fills in as a photojournalist for the worldwide wire organization Reuters. Mattoo won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in highlight photography alongside three other Reuters photographic artists for their inclusion of Covid-19’s second wave in India.

The move against Mattoo comes directly following late clampdowns on Indian columnists who have been pundits of the Modi-drove government.

In January, Indian specialists captured Sajad Gul, an autonomous columnist and media understudy in IoK, which was trailed by the capture of the manager of Kashmir Walla news entryway, Fahad Shah, in February.