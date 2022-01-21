‘Indian atrocities in Kashmir getting global attention’

Islamabad: The basic freedoms conditions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are continuously drawing in critical worldwide consideration, said Irshad Mahmood, Director-General, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC), Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Irshad was tending to a roundtable on ‘Rising state suppression in IIOJK’ coordinated by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) as a team with JKLC here Thursday.

Alluding to the report by a worldwide law office Stoke White and different reports by common freedoms gatherings, Mr Irshad said that Amit Shah and Ajeet Doval are key modelers of present Indian Kashmir strategy that totally depends on inordinate utilization of force and constraint to accomplish political objectives. He saw that by capturing noted Kashmiri writers and basic liberties activists, India is plainly flagging that there is no space for any kind of activism.

Representative Zarqa Suharwardi said that the global local area is especially mindful of the circumstance in Kashmir yet that sufficiently isn’t. She said that under draconian laws that India has forced in Kashmir, little youngsters are gotten from their homes and taken to remote without illuminating their folks and relatives. The equivalent is being finished with the groups of shaheeds which are strongly detracted from families.

Source: The International News