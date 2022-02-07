India writing new history of suppression in Kashmir: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says the Indian government has written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities in the held Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Indian government is involved in the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris. Innocent Kashmiri youth are being brutally murdered on a daily basis,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Buzdar said there was no justification for the international community to remain silent on the Indian atrocities. He said the nefarious designs of India to change the Muslim majority into a minority through genocide would be foiled.

GOVERNOR: Governor Chaudhry Sarwar says Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of the Kashmiris all over the world as their ambassador.

“Wherever I go, I speak about the rights of Kashmiris and their independence and tell the world that until the Kashmir issue is resolved, the regional peace will remain a dream,” he said while addressing a rally at Governor House on Saturday.

“Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives to save this jugular vein,” he said.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and spokesperson Punjab government Hassaan Khawar also participated in the rally at Governor House.

The result of the successful foreign policy of the present government was that the voice of the Kashmiris was being heard all over the world, including the United Nations, European and British Parliamentarians, Mr Khawar said.

SOURCE: Dawn