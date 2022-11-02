India wary of complacency against Bangladesh

MELBOURNE: India renew their shot for a Twe­nty20 World Cup semi-final spot when they face Bangl­adesh on Wednesday and trainer Rahul Dravid said there’s no room for complacency despite the 2007 titleholders losing just one of their last 11 matches to their neighbours.

India registered triumphs over Pakistan and the Netherla­nds before crashing to a five- gate defeat against South Africa, who lead Group 2 with five points.

With the top two from the group set to advance, India and Bangladesh each have four points, with Dravid’s side having the edge on net run- rate. “We admire them a lot. I suppose they ’re a veritably good platoon,” Dravid told journalists on Tuesday. “ This format and this World Cup has really shown us you ca n’t take any platoon smoothly.

Ireland showed that against England. The fact that it’s formerly such a short format. The perimeters of palm and master indeed if they ’re 12- 15 runs, it’s actually two successes. It’s two successes one way or the other and that’s the game.

“On top of that, these conditions have levelled the playing field to a large extent, because the boundaries are bigger. Some of those successes you anticipate in the sub-continent to go for six. it’s not passing that fluently. People are getting out.”

Dravid’s side, who are without injured pace forefront Jasprit Bumrah, said he hoped his bowlers could stem the inflow of runs during the ultimate overs.

“It’s an area that we ’ve wanted to look to address, to get better at,” Dravid said. “Obviously Bumrah was one of our guys profiled in to coliseum two of those overs.”

Dravid informed that star batter Virat Kohli had trained as usual on Tuesday, adding he hopes there’s no reprise of the irruption of sequestration which left the star batsman “paranoid”.

Kohli on Monday took to social media to condemn the conduct of an meddler who mugged the inside of his room at a Perth hostel as India set last month for the ongoing event in Australia.

“It isn’t veritably comfortable for anyone, let alone Virat, it’s disappointing,” Dravid said. But we’ve flagged it with the applicable authorities, they’ve taken action and hopefully incidents like these wo n’t be in the future and people are a lot more careful.

“It’s(a player’s room) is one place where you feel you’re down from people’s prying eyes. But I suppose he has dealt with it really well. He’s then at training, he’s absolutely perfect.”

India must beat Banglad­esh and Zimbabwe to be sure of qualification.

Bangladesh commander Sha­kib Al Hasan called his side clear killers, but if they beat India they will leapfrog their further fancied opponents.

“India is the favourite platoon. They came then to win the World Cup. We aren’t favourite and we did n’t come then to win the World Cup, so you can understand the situation,” said Shakib. “We know it veritably well, if we win against India it’ll be called an worried and we will try to play our stylish justice and make an worried.”