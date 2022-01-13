India test-fires ‘advanced’ supersonic cruise missile

NEW DELHI: India has test-terminated a maritime variation of the supersonic journey rocket, the state-run Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said on Tuesday.

“Progressed ocean to the ocean variation of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise rocket was tried from INS Visakhapatnam (destroyer) today. The rocket hit the assigned objective boat definitively,” the DRDO said on Twitter.

The Indian naval force named the test-terminating of the “broadened range” BrahMos supersonic voyage rocket from INS Visakhapatnam, the country’s most up to date natively constructed directed rocket destroyer a “twin accomplishment.”

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the send off of the rocket reconfirmed the vigor of the Indian naval force’s “central goal status.”

The rocket was created as a component of a joint endeavor endorsed in 1998 among DRDO and the Russian NPO Mashinostroyeniya.