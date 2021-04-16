India likely to use force against Pakistan: US report

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely to respond with military force to “perceived or real” provocations from Pakistan, warns a US intelligence report sent to Congress this week.

The annual threat assessment report – 2021 was prepared by the office of the US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and sent to Congress on Tuesday. It identifies China’s “push for global power” as the number one threat to US interests followed by Russia’s provocative actions and threats from Iran.

The report provides a “nuanced, independent, and unvarnished intelligence” assessment to “policymakers, warfighters, and domestic law enforcement personnel,” Director DNI Avril Haines wrote in the introductory note.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618494?fbclid=IwAR20kDZHthAC3isi4bM0e6NToaw4rcPrORaKUFGNk0oIcWkGyhRi0Y3apww