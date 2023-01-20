India killing Kashmiris for demanding UN-mandated right: APHC

The leaders of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference have expressed regret that India is killing innocent Kashmiris for demanding their UN-mandated right to self-determination in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, leaders of the APHC, paid obscene tributes to the victims of the January 1990 massacres at Gaw Kadal, Handwara, and Kupwara.

Indian troops committed mass killings in these areas, killing hundreds of innocent people.

The APHC leaders stated that the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri martyrs, which have been at the center of the global Kashmir dispute, would not be wasted.

Posters paying tribute to the victims of the Gaw Kadal, Handwara, and Kupwara massacres appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory.

The posters, which were put up by the Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ promise to carry out the mission of their martyrs at any cost.

In the meantime, the fascist Indian government led by Narendra Modi has intensified its ongoing eviction campaign in all IIOJK districts to seize the land that has belonged to Kashmiris, particularly Muslims, for generations.

In opposition to the occupation authorities’ plan to evict the residents, protest rallies were held in Jammu and other cities.

In the name of a so-called anti-encroachment campaign, occupation authorities are seizing Kashmiris’ land.