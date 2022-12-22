India is looking for new COVID variants as the number of cases in other nations rises

Delhi, India: Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the world, the Indian government has asked the states to keep a close eye out for any new coronavirus variants and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with high-ranking government officials to talk about the issue. Everyone there wore masks, which haven’t been required in most of the country in a while.

“Coronavirus isn’t finished at this point. He stated on Twitter, “I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance.” We are prepared to deal with any circumstance.”

After strict restrictions were lifted, infections have increased in China, while the World Health Organization has reported an increase in infections in Japan, South Korea, and the United States in recent days.

All states have been asked by the Indian government to make sure that positive cases’ samples are sent to the country’s 54 designated genome sequencing laboratories.

In a Tuesday letter to the states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote, “Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants if any.”

India’s opposition leaders and Twitter users have demanded that flights to and from China be halted. There was no such plan, according to a government source who declined to be identified and was not authorized to speak with the media.

Given alarming COVID -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and fro from China ASAP.

Given spike in US, Japan & South Korea & possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing COVID-19 protocols.@PMOIndia https://t.co/YhCSCB0jLG — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 21, 2022

According to sources cited by India Today, airport authorities will randomly test international arrivals. A request for clarification was sent to the health ministry spokesperson, who did not immediately respond.

Mandaviya also asked people who were going to a cross-country march that was being organized by the opposition Congress party to get vaccinated and wear masks for safety.

India has reported the most COVID cases worldwide, surpassing the United States, with over 44 million to date. However, the number of confirmed infections has decreased significantly over the past few months, with approximately 1,200 cases currently being reported weekly.