India has turned Kashmir into living hell for residents: Mushaal Mullick

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization, slammed the United Nations and world powers for not speaking up about the brutal militarization, ethnic cleansing, demographic shift, and a wave of state terrorism that the Indian fascist government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had unleashed.

When Mushaal, the wife of senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, spoke to reporters on Wednesday, she said that the picturesque valley had been under a brutal military siege ever since India illegally landed its troops in Srinagar on Oct. 27, 1947. Over one million Indian troops had been deployed across the occupied territory to brutally suppress the voices of those who disagreed.

She asserted that Indian troops have turned Kashmir into hell for its inhabitants by employing every conceivable brutal strategy, as blood and grief have been ingrained in the lives of Kashmiris for more than seven decades.

She claimed that since the fascist Narendra Modi regime removed the IIOJK from its special status in August 2019, Kashmiris had experienced extrajudicial killings, massacres, nighttime raids, torture, and rape on a daily basis in the occupied valley.

Mushaal wondered how long the world would ignore the brutal militarization of IIOJK. She promised that the cries of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination would not be stifled by brutal militarism. It is time to bring to light the numerous accounts of suffering and torture in India-occupied Kashmir,” she continued.

Mushaal stated that the Modi regime had added 772000 new voters to the final electoral rolls of IOK, the majority of whom were non-local Hindus, in an effort to benefit the BJP in the so-called assembly elections in the occupied valley.

She went on to say that Modi’s Hindutva regime was planning to seize 188 more properties belonging to Jamaat-i-Islami in IOK. She also said that the occupation authorities had recently seized 11 properties belonging to Jamaat-i-Islami that were worth 90 crores of Indian rupees for supporting the freedom struggle.

She stated that Jamaat-Islami-run schools, mosques, and orphanages have already been sealed by the IIOJK authorities.

Mushaal continued, “Sealing properties in the occupied territory is meant to force Kashmiris to withdraw their support for the freedom movement.”

She lamented that Indian troops were regularly destroying the homes of Kashmiris during violent military operations because the Modi regime planned to make Kashmiris homeless and strip them of their identity.

She claimed that Modi was employing every brutal strategy to silence the freedom voice of Kashmiris, and that illegal confiscations and property demolitions were a part of India’s systematic campaign of settler colonialism in the occupied territory.

Source: Dawn.tv