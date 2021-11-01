India crushed again at T20 World Cup, this time by New Zealand

New Zealand caused a devastating eight-wicket rout on India at the T20 World Cup on Sunday and put the competition top pick near the precarious edge of end.

India’s abundantly trumpeted batsmen slumped for the second time after a 10-wicket rout to Pakistan, arriving at just 110-7 after New Zealand decided to bowl.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and commander Kane Williamson (33 not out) facilitated New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a disproportionate Group 2 game.

Mitchell passed up a merited 50 years when he was gotten at long on against Jasprit Bumrah’s off-shaper. Mitchell hit four limits and three sixes. Bumrah got done with 2-19.

The substantial loss to archrival Pakistan last week at a similar scene seemed to in any case be playing on the personalities of India’s batsmen as wickets tumbled against both the twist and speed of the Black Caps.

“I don’t think we were daring enough with bat or ball,” said Kohli at the post-match Q&A meeting on Sunday.

“We didn’t have a lot to shield however we weren’t courageous when we left to field. At the point when you play for the Indian cricket crew you have a ton of assumptions — from fans, however players also.

“So there’s continually going to be more strain with our games and we’ve accepted it throughout the long term.”

Williamson hailed his group as they gathered their first success. “An awesome all-round presentation from us against a considerable India side,” he said.

“We had the option to fabricate strain all through and the manner in which the openers came out truly set the stage.”

Boult tears through Indian assault

Prior, pace bowler Trent Boult took three wickets in a roused New Zealand assault as India limped to 110 for seven at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Boult returned figures of 3-20 and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets including Virat Kohli’s vital scalp to convey a gigantic hit to India’s expectations in the Super 12 conflict in Dubai.

Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 26 and Hardik Pandya made 23 to accept the score past 100 as the two groups search for their first success.

Boult got Ishan Kishan out for four and almost had Rohit Sharma on the following ball however Adam Milne dropped a simple catch at fine leg.

Milne, who supplanted Tim Seifert as the main change in the New Zealand group from their initial misfortune to Pakistan, then, at that point, parted with 15 runs from his first done with Sharma hitting the quick bowler for a four and a six.

In any case, the New Zealand pace bowlers continued to come at the Indian batsmen as Tim Southee got KL Rahul strolling back for 18 with another force shot that found the defender.

Sharma tumbled to Sodhi for 14, this time parting with a catch to long-on where Martin Guptill committed no error.

Sodhi excused Kohli for nine after the chief confounded a shot to be gotten at long on and strolled back to dazed quietness at an arena loaded with Indian fans.

Pandya and Jadeja set up some opposition with an organization of 24 that was broken by Boult who struck twice in his last finished.

Mohammed Shami, the main Muslim player in the India group, strolled in to noisy cheers in the wake of being hardheartedly savaged following the 10-wicket rout to Pakistan.

Jadeja hit two fours and one six in his 19-ball stay.