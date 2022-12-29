India can’t hide the truth about Kashmir

India cannot use its propaganda apparatus to cover up massacres, mass arrests, raids, extrajudicial killings, and other violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir, which it illegally occupies.

According to an analysis released today by Kashmir Media Service, New Delhi is deceiving the world by falsely claiming that peace is returning to Kashmir, even though its troops killed 23 innocent Kashmiris, including a woman, in October. According to the report, three young people out of the 23 martyrs were killed by troops during fictitious encounters in IIOJK.

According to the report, which cited Indian media, as many as 125 young people who were killed by Indian forces during CASOs this year were buried in faraway areas, and their bodies were not given to their families for burial in accordance with Islamic teachings.

According to the report, the killing and arrest of youth from Kashmir under the guise of so-called cordon and search operations carried out jointly by the Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, and police, as well as raids carried out by the Indian probe body, National Investigation Agency, have effectively transformed IIOJK into a military garrison.