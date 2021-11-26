India cannot hold Kashmir on gun point: Mehbooba

In the Indian illicitly involved Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti, has cautioned the Indian government that it can’t keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a weapon on the tops individuals.

Noticing that set of experiences is a declaration to the way that no amazing country has controlled individuals on the might of weapons, tending to a public meeting at Neel town of Banihal Mehbooba Mufti said, “You can’t keep Kashmir by holding a stick or a firearm (on the tops individuals); the US neglected to govern Afghanistan on the strength of force and needed to leave the country.”

She requested that the Indian government reestablish Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue as individuals of Kashmir need a return of their personality and honor and that too with interest.

Mehbooba additionally requested that individuals stand joined together and “reinforce their voice for the accomplishment of struggle on the side of the reclamation of uncommon status ensured by the Indian Constitution and protect the personality and honor of individuals of Jammu and Kashmir”.