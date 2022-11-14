India cannot change Kashmir’s disputed status through its military presence

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the highest militarized zone in the world as over one million Indian troops remain deployed in cities, towns and villages to suppress the Kashmiri people brutally.

The APHC in a proclamation gave in Srinagar said that ruthless militarization has made a compassionate emergency in the involved region, which is under direct military attack especially after New Delhi illicitly repudiated Jammu and Kashmir’s unique status in August 2019.

The APHC said immense Indian military development has a made the area a goliath outside jail for its occupants.

In the mean time, APHC pioneers Khawaja Firdous and Syed Bashir Andrabi in a joint proclamation in Srinagar unequivocally censured the seizure of properties of Hurriyat pioneers and laborers by Indian organizations.

They said that India was utilizing various strategies to stifle the continuous Kashmir opportunity development yet it could never prevail in its evil plans.

Moreover, the IIOJK High Court suppressed the unlawful detainment of two people, booked under dark regulation, Public Wellbeing Act, and guided the specialists to promptly deliver them.

Tending to the sixth Global ASSAM Islamic Association Model Congress in Istanbul,the Administrator of World Gathering for Harmony and Equity, Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, said that Kashmir will be constantly writhed until its political still up in the air as per the Kashmiris’ will.