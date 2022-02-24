India batter Yadav, seamer Chahar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20s

Batter Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of India’s three- match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka at home, the country’s justice board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Yadav was arbitrated player of the T20 series in India’s 3-0 palm against West Indies at home and scored a match- winning 65 off 31 balls in the last match at Kolkata’s Eden Auditoriums.

The 31- time-old from Mumbai suffered a hairline fracture while contending during the same match and will miss the series against Sri Lanka starting on Thursday in Lucknow.

Chahar suffered an injury to his right quadriceps while brushing against West Indies.

The BCCI didn’t name any reserves to their team and said both players will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to manage their injuries.

The alternate and third T20s matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday in Dharamsala.