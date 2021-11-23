India arrests prominent Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez

SRINAGAR: India’s top enemy of illegal intimidation examination office on Monday captured conspicuous basic liberties extremist in Indian-involved Kashmir subsequent to attacking his home and office, his better half said.

Staff from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) captured Khurram Parvez in Srinagar, his significant other Samina said. They additionally seized Parvez’s cell phone, PC, and a few books, alongside her cell. “They said it’s an instance of ‘fear subsidizing’,” she said.

Parvez, 42, is the program organizer for a broadly regarded privileges bunch in the contested region, the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), and director of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).

The NIA didn’t promptly give an assertion about the capture or assaults, yet a capture warrant seen by this news organization shows that Parvez was captured under different areas of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“I’m hearing upsetting reports that Khurram Parvez was captured today in Kashmir and is in danger of being charged by experts in #India with illegal intimidation-related violations,” tweeted Mary Lawlor, the UN uncommon rapporteur on basic liberties protectors.

I'm hearing disturbing reports that Khurram Parvez was arrested today in Kashmir & is at risk of being charged by authorities in #India with terrorism-related crimes. He's not a terrorist, he's a Human Rights Defender @mujmash @RaftoFoundation @GargiRawat @NihaMasih pic.twitter.com/9dmZOrSwMY — Mary Lawlor UN Special Rapporteur HRDs (@MaryLawlorhrds) November 22, 2021



NIA officials scanned the JKCCS workplaces for over 14 hours.

The NIA additionally assaulted Parvez’s home and office in October last year, holding onto research materials, telephones, and PC hard drives.

The freedoms bunch has observed savagery in the area for over thirty years and has uncovered privileges infringement by Indian government powers including torment, extra-legal killings and plain mass graves in various reports.

Last week, it scrutinized security powers for killing regular citizens during a dubious shootout with supposed renegades in Srinagar whose bodies were hastily covered by Indian police in a far off memorial park without their families present.

Following a clamor and fights by groups of three of the people in question, specialists unearthed two of the bodies and returned them to their families.

No less than 2,300 individuals have been captured under the UAPA — a dubiously phrased law which viably permits individuals to be held without preliminary endlessly — in the Indian-involved domain beginning around 2019, when New Delhi dropped the district’s halfway independence and brought it under direct guideline.

Close to half of them are as yet in jail, and feelings under the law are extremely uncommon.