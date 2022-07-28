Inam, Bismah to carry Pakistan flag at CWG opening ceremony

LAHORE: Pakistan’s conspicuous grappler Mohammad Inam Butt and the public ladies cricket crew’s chief Bismah Maroof will convey the public banner at the initial function of the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham on Thursday, the Pakistan Olympic Association reported on Wednesday.

As per an official statement gave by the affiliation, POA president resigned Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan made the arrangements.

“Inam has gotten awards in the Commonwealth Games and left a mark on the world by winning the very first decoration and that excessively gold for Pakistan at the World Beach Games,” the public statement added.

“He has been presented with the Pride of Performance by the public authority of Pakistan.

“He is the Chairman Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association (CGA Pakistan) and has been instrumental in engaging public competitors in programs planned by the Pakistan Olympic Association (CGA Pakistan). His authority has assembled public competitors on different courses projecting the competitors’ freedoms as well as expectations and he routinely offers knowledge to lift public competitors and sports,” the POA said.

“Bismah Maroof, skipper of Pakistan ladies’ cricket crew, is a remarkable inspiration for female competitors of Pakistan. She has played 118 One-day Internationals and 114 T20 Internationals for Pakistan. As an all-rounder, she holds a flawless record both as batsman and leg-break bowler. The Common­wealth Games Feder­ation has benevolently organized her offices to play as well as to take care of her girl, Fatima, during the Games. We value her athletic soul, amazing skill and parenthood with highest regard and pride,” the official statement closed.