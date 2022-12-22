In the Shopian district, Indian troops kill three young people from Kashmir

India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops committed a new act of state terrorism by killing three young Kashmiris in a fictitious encounter in the Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were taken into custody by the military and then killed in a fictitious encounter disguised as a cordon and search operation in the Munjh Marg district.

In a statement released in Srinagar, the spokesperson for the All Parties Hurriyat Conference criticized India for implementing the “Catch & Kill” strategy in Kashmir.

The spokesperson stated that the fascist Indian rulers have, once more, revived the process of eliminating youth in staged encounters while paying tribute to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, APHC leaders, including Syed Bashir Andrabi, made statements in Srinagar today in connection with International Human Solidarity Day, claiming that fascist Indian occupation forces have killed approximately 4.5 lakh Muslims in occupied Jammu and Kashmir over the past 75 years, inspired by Adolf Hitler.

The leaders urged the international community to be aware of the occupation troops’ use of torture against Kashmiris in the territory.

In the meantime, A.S. Dulat, the former head of RAW, acknowledged in an interview that Kashmiris have a legitimate reason to feel betrayed following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He stated that very few Indians attempt to comprehend the Kashmiris’ true desires by traveling to the region.

He acknowledged that the statement made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah about not speaking with Pakistan did not go over well in Kashmir.