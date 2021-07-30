In the midst of rising Covid-19 cases, Sindh govt forces lockdown till August 8

The Sindh government has decided to impose a lockdown within the province from tomorrow (Saturday) till August 8 amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken during a gathering on Friday of the provincial coronavirus task force.

According to a handout issued by the CM’s office, restrictions will remain in situ till August 8. However, businesses related to the export sector are going to be allowed to work.

There will be a ban on inter-city travel and every one market will remain closed. Pharmacies, however, will remain open.

Addressing the meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the vaccination cards of citizens roaming the streets would be checked during the lockdown and every one government office would be closed from next week.

He warned that unvaccinated government employees wouldn’t be issued salaries after August 31.

The decision comes each day after federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had rejected the thought of closing down entire cities to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Umar, who is additionally the top of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), had said that Pakistan should pursue smart lockdowns which had succeeded within the past.

However, earlier today the NCOC announced that that the forum had “critically reviewed” the disease spread in Karachi and had decided to require all possible measures to help the provincial government.



During the NCOC meeting held today, the forum critically reviewed disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist Sindh Government in combating the rising trend of disease. 1/2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021



The measures being undertaken by Federal Government include ramp up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds & vents, availability of oxygen and deployment of LEAs for implementation of SOPs and NPIs. 2/2 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021



“The measures being undertaken by theinclude ramping up critical care capacity, including oxygenated beds and vents, availability of oxygen, and deployment ofagencies for implementation of SOPs and non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the forum said.Doctors attending the meeting warned participants that the Covid-19 situationprovince could turn “terrifying” and sounded alarmed over the increasing pressure on hospitalsrapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant as casesrise after Eidul Azha.

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi informed the meeting that a positivity rate of 13.7 percent was recorded within the province, which had 39,958 active cases as of Friday. He said 1,410 of the patients were admitted to hospitals, 1,192 were critically ill and 102 were on ventilators.