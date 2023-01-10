In IIOJK, Indian troops kill two young people

In a new act of state terrorism, Indian troops killed two more Kashmiri youths in the Poonch district of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth was killed in a nighttime operation in the district’s Balakote area, according to Kashmir Media Service.

During a cordon and search operation in the Dhangri area of the Rajouri district, Indian police detained at least eighteen innocent Kashmiri youth.

To justify their illegal detention, the police referred to the youth they had arrested as militants.

Today, the Indian military began conducting cordon and search operations in the districts of Doda and Kishtwar. They searched from house to house and surrounded the area.

In the meantime, the Modi administration has resumed arming Hindutva terrorists in the Jammu region under the guise of Village Defence Guards.

In Jarlan village, the terrorists received guns and cartridges from the Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal. A government official confirmed that the Indian army and police were providing the so-called Village Defence Guards with weapons and ammunition.

In his speech to a party meeting at Bhawan in Jammu, leader of the National Conference Ali Mohammad Saghar referred to the proxy regime led by the Bharatiya Janata Party out of New Delhi as the worst form of mismanagement the people of the occupied territory had ever seen.