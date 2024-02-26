In DI Khan, brothers shoot and kill a woman.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: According to a police official here on Sunday, two brothers killed their sister in the Dhakki neighborhood inside the boundaries of the Paharpur police station.

He added that on February 20, 2024, station house officer Samar Abbas filed a report claiming to have learned of an incident in which Shaheen Bibi, the daughter of Sharif Kumhar, was reportedly shot with a firearm by her brothers, Shakeel and Aqeel.

Following an investigation, the police discovered that Shaheen Bibi’s husband, Javed Baloch, had divorced her on February 18th as a result of a personal quarrel.

Following Shaheen Bibi’s visit to her father’s home, his brothers Shakeel as well as Aqeel plotted her murder for unspecified reasons.

Shaheen Bibi was in her father’s room on the evening of February 20 when the two suspects entered & opened fire on their sister.

The boys along with their father buried Shaheen Bibi in the morning, acting as though her death was natural, to cover up their crime.

After learning more about the actual incident through further inquiry, the police filed a formal complaint of murder accused Shakeel as well as Aqeel based on SHO Paharpur Samar Abbas’s report. They also began additional investigation.

