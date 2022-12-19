Imran will meet with members of the PTI Azad Kashmir parliamentary party

MUZAFFARABAD: On Saturday, lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will meet Imran Khan, the party chairman. This will be the parliamentary party’s first official meeting with the former prime minister since the elections of last year.

Dawn was informed by PTI sources that the meeting would take place at Mr. Khan’s home in Zaman Park in Lahore at 3 p.m., and that the majority of the party members, including Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, had arrived in the provincial capital on Friday.

Subsequent to clearing decisions in July last year, the PTI had shaped its administration in Azad Kashmir with Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the head of the state.

During Mr. Niazi’s tenure, sources within the PTI claim that numerous messages were sent to Imran Khan directly or indirectly to schedule a meeting of the AJK parliamentary party at which members could voice their dissatisfaction, but to no avail.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, the party’s regional president and incumbent premier, succeeded Mr. Niazi on April 18, a week after Mr. Khan was ousted by the combined opposition in a vote of no confidence.

One of the PTI’s sources, who requested anonymity, stated, “Neither Khan sahib could spare time to host and address the meeting of his regional parliamentary party during his premiership nor afterwards… therefore it will be the first formal meeting of the regional parliamentary party with him.”

According to the sources, it was immediately unclear what had prompted Mr. Khan to call a meeting of the AJK parliamentary party despite the fact that he appeared to be unwell. The agenda for the meeting was also unknown.

On the other hand, according to an official press release, the meeting would discuss the recent local government elections, governance-related issues in Azad Kashmir, and India’s unwavering bestiality in India-held Kashmir.

According to sources, the lawmakers from PTI Azad Kashmir would attend a luncheon at the Punjab Assembly prior to meeting Mr. Khan. Later that evening, they would attend a dinner hosted in their honor by Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.