Imran to be ultimate beneficiary whether he wins or loses: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday advised the opposition of a” heavy price”if a civil war erupted in the country, saying”Imran Khan will be the ultimate devisee anyhow of his palm or defeat”in the no- confidence vote against him.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Rashid, still, hoped PM Imran would crop victorious, claiming that his fashionability had risen immensely in the last three weeks.

Rashid said he was dissatisfied at the threatening language used by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) principal Maulana Fazlur Rehman.However, they would be dealt with an iron hand,”the innards minister said,”If anyone is allowing of disturbing law and order to achieve their ideal.

“Everyone differently will run down and you’ll be caught,”Rashid told Maulana Fazl.

He said Pakistan had been facing transnational pitfalls and that”it is also the responsibility of the opposition, alongside the government, to be sensible against this challenge at hand.”

He advised of consequences”if the no- confidence stir moves towards popular insecurity”.

The minister said the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan were completely able of diving any law and order situation.”We’ll not touch you, but if you disturb the law and order, also we won’t spare you.”

Rashid said he was granting special powers to Frontier Constabulary, Rangers and police to take over the security of Islamabad from March 20 to April 2.

He also said the high minister should have begun public meetings much before in response to the opposition’s no- confidence move.

To a question about Pervez Elahi’s recent statement targeting the government with veiled review, Rashid said he wasn’t involved in addresses with abettors, adding that Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak were commanded to talk to the government’s abettors.

Composition 63-A

The innards minister further said those” violating Composition 63-A of the Constitution would be disqualified from advancing on the no- trust stir”.

According to Composition 63-A of the Constitution, a parliamentarian can be disqualified on grounds of dereliction if he” votes or abstains from advancing in the House negative to any direction issued by the administrative party to which he belongs, in relation to election of the high minister or chief minister; or a vote of confidence or a vote of no- confidence; or a plutocrat bill or a Constitution ( correction) bill”.

“I’ll also ask the (Maulana FazlurRehman) speaker about what date he’s fixing (for the no- trust vote) from among March 28, 29 and 30.”