Imran Khan seeks CJP-backed ‘powerful’ committee to probe assassination bid

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called on Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to appoint a powerful committee to investigate the attempt to assassinate Wazirabad on Thursday.

Khan stated in a press conference: Since powerful individuals will not permit the investigation to take place, as I previously stated, I only hope for justice from SC.”

On December 3, Khan was shot in the leg while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election. The march was cut short in Rawalpindi, however, as Khan was waving to the crowds from a truck-mounted container.

Khan said that even though the Pakistan Army was a top institution that served its country, there were “black sheep” in every institute, implying that the armed forces were involved in his attack.

“Now, I want the individual who planned to kill me to work with the JIT.” The former premier stated, “These people are intentionally obstructing justice.”

The head of the PTI previously laid the blame for his assassination attempt on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior military officer.

‘Programmed’ shooter

Khan added that Naveed, the assassination suspect, was arrested, and his confessional video statement was released “even when I had not reached the hospital after being shot at” almost immediately.

According to the head of the PTI, Naveed claimed to be working alone. This was programmed into him.”

The suspect, according to the ex-prime minister, was asked to say that he was working alone, so that he could not be called a “religious fanatic,” the ex-prime minister claimed.

According to Khan, the suspect’s video statement was quickly recorded by the police and distributed to “journalists and television channels” that support the PTI.

The head of the PTI said that Naveed was a trained shooter, not some random religious fanatic. Additionally, I am aware of this due to my practice shooting.

He said that the officers at the police station where the suspect was held did not cooperate with the relevant authorities, and he blamed the police for not following orders.

‘Who created hurdles?’

Khan then stated that he had previously disclosed in two public gatherings that “two to three people were involved in it” and that a plan was being developed to assassinate him.

Who were the individuals hindering the investigation? Who were the people whose statements were not recorded? the former PM inquired.

Khan claimed that the police, which falls under his own government, had denied him the right to file a first information report (FIR) against him if he had taken a suspect’s name.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the FIR was filed nearly a week after Khan’s attack, but the PTI rejected it, claiming that the FIR did not include the party’s desired name.

Following Fawad Chaudhry’s earlier assertion that there was only one shooter, Khan stated that there were three. However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that only one person was responsible for the shooting and that he was a “religious fanatic.”

Another U-turn on ‘US conspiracy’ narrative

Khan reversed course on the “US conspiracy” narrative once more in less than two months, claiming that he knew how his lawmakers’ embassy loyalty was changed.

Khan stated in November of last year that he no longer held the US administration responsible for his removal from power.

He claimed that “our people were called to the US embassy.” According to the deposed prime minister, he knew who was involved in the regime change. He withdrew the money the lawmakers had been given to change their minds.

Khan claimed he knew how a single person decided to overthrow his elected government without naming the former army chief, Gen. (Ret.) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Source: Geo.tv