Imran Khan invites govt to hold talks over election date

Friday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan invited the PDM-led government to discuss the possibility of early general elections and warned that approximately 66% of Pakistan would have to vote in by-polls if the assemblies in two provinces were dissolved.

From his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore, Khan gave a video address to the Punjab parliamentary party of the PTI, stating, “Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies.”

“We have the full support of the PML-Q. On my request, Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will dissolve the provincial assembly,”

He stated that the PTI’s demand for early general elections was an integral part of the party’s determination to support Pakistan’s economy because the party was solely focused on restoring the country to its feet.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI explains the reason behind the move of dissolving provincial assemblies. pic.twitter.com/o3RQTfcP0O — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 2, 2022

According to Khan, “Pakistan is galloping toward default” was the global consensus. While Ishaq Dar remains silent in a corner, remittances have begun to decrease, tax collections are decreasing, and default risks are increasing.

He stated that economic stability was inextricably linked to political stability.

Khan declared, “No elections, no political stability in the country,” and he went on to say that the coalition government was unwilling to consider snap elections because it was aware that they would fail.

Khan criticized the government for bungling the economy and stated that they lacked the plan to improve the country’s economic situation.

According to the PTI chairman, “the only plan they have is to somehow have me declared disqualified by filing cases against me and other party leaders.”

Meanwhile, a message was posted by the PTI on its official Twitter account, quoting Imran Khan as saying that CM Pervez Elahi has given him the authority to dissolve the Punjab assembly.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @ChParvezElahi نے پنجاب اسمبلی توڑنے کا اختیار مجھے دے دیا ہے.

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان pic.twitter.com/CIlo0yKWvX — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 2, 2022

Khan had announced that he would be leaving assemblies all over the country, including those in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when he called off his long march to Islamabad last week.

According to PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, the party’s leadership has approved the dissolution of assemblies in both provinces; however, the final decision will be made following additional discussions.

Sanaullah accepts Khan’s proposal

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “will not refuse dialogue with PTI” in response to Khan’s request for talks.

The PDM considers talks against dialogue to be non-political and undemocratic. Its leadership will not hesitate to converse. In response to Khan’s invitation, he issued a statement stating, “We believe in resolving political matters in a political manner.”

“Disputes are resolved and deadlocks are broken when politicians and political parties meet.”

The minister stated that the coalition would respond to this offer after proper consultations, citing differences within the PDM on various matters.

The government’s position on holding elections on time, according to the interior minister, has not changed.”We do not welcome the act of dissolving assemblies and consider it undemocratic,” the government said, “even if the move will favor the PML-N.”If they so choose, they can dissolve assemblies. The minister insisted that “they will be responsible for it.”

“If they dissolve assemblies, we will be in a better position to contest elections.”The minister added that the government would be in a better position if elections were held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “If elections take place, we will defeat them in Punjab and get [seats]majority,” he said.

He elaborated, “We are in a better position if we contest the elections for the Punjab Assembly while we are in the federal government.”