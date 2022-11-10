Ilyas, Sultan discuss current Kashmir situation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House on Monday and bandied, in length, the issues of collective concern including the current Kashmir situation.

On this occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while pertaining to his recent visit to the USA nominated his visit as fruitful.

Expressing satisfaction over the diaspora community’s part in raising the Kashmir issue abroad, the PM said, “Overseas Kashmiris are aggressively raising the Kashmir issue at the transnational position and they’re more enthusiastic than before”.

Citing his recent engagements with the high officers of the OIC, the UN and US administration the chairman said that there was a dire need to amplify sweats both at the public and transnational position and increase politic outreach to shape up world opinion in favour of Kashmir.

“It’s our responsibility to take effective measures at every forum to expose the violation of mortal rights in enthralled Kashmir”, the chairman said. Regarding external pates, the chairman said,

“By holding original body choices in Azad Kashmir, the power will be transferred to the grassroots position which will help resolve problems of people at their doorsteps ”.

The civil government will give security for the original choices. By holding original body choices in AJK, the power will be transferred to the lower position and it’ll help to break the small and big problems of the people.

He said that the civil government will give the needful security for holding original choices. On this occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan agreed to gear up sweats to establish good governance in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Prime Minister AJK appreciated the President for his sweats to punctuate the Kashmir issue at the transnational position during his successful visit to the United States.