Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one further Kashmiri youth in Islamabad quarter of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the colors martyred the youth in a fake hassle during a military operation in Bijbehara area of the quarter.

On Saturday, the colors also martyred a youth during a military operation in Nawshera area of Rajouri quarter.

Indian forces arrested three youth in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Sunday.

The youth, linked as Mohammad Iqbal Dobi, Rauf Dar and Javid Ahmad Khanday, all residers of Pattan Baramulla, were restrained during a common operation by Indian army and police.

As the World Children’s Day is being observed all over the world on Sunday, the children in Indian immorally enthralled Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain the biggest victims of Indian brutalities.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the Day, moment, said that New Delhi have martyred 915 children during the once thirty four times in engaged Jammu and Kashmir.

The report refocused out that the payoff of civilians by the colors rendered,887 children orphaned in the home.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that children in Indian Immorally enthralled Jammu and Kashmir are seeking the world’s attention towards Indian atrocities against them.

In a statement on the dusk of International Children’s Day, he drew the attention of the transnational community and mortal rights associations to the plight of millions of children in the enthralled vale. He said the biggest victims of India’s brutal occupation are the innocent children of Kashmir who are being killed by Indian dogfaces totally.