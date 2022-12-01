IIOJK: Indian troops martyr 12 Kashmiris in November

During the final month of November, Indian troops committed unabated acts of state terrorism, killing 12 Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Five of the people killed today were martyred in fictitious encounters or while in custody, according to information provided by the Research Section of the Kashmir Media Service.

It stated that during 190 cordon and search operations conducted in the territory, Indian troops, paramilitary personnel, and police officers made 78 arrests under the black law Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the majority of whom were young people, activists, students, and a woman.