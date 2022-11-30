IIOJK: Experts, political parties question record addition of voters to final list

In order to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the Muslim-dominated territory, the Modi government has illegally added over 1.1 million people, mostly outsiders, to the voter lists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The final electoral rolls were released just the other day, according to Kashmir Media Service, with 11.28 lakh new voters in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the most ever.

The addition of record was questioned by experts in addition to political organizations.

He stated that the authorities used a covert method to include voters from outside of Jammu and Kashmir on the electoral rolls, and that this sudden increase is cause for concern.

In the meantime, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, senior leaders of the National Conference and members of the Indian parliament, issued a joint statement in Srinagar urging the authorities to restore all of the territory’s democratic rights.

They claimed that Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked in violation of the Indian Constitution by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

In contrast, the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League all made statements in Srinagar in which they criticized the State Investigation Agency, which is run by New Delhi, for taking Jamaat-e-Islami property without permission.

They referred to the asset seizure and harassment of prominent religious figures as a well-thought-out plan to silence freedom-fighting voices in the region.