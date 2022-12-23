IIOJK court quashes PSA on four from Kashmir valley

The High Court in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the authorities to release four detainees from custody and quashed four detention orders issued under the draconian Public Safety Act.

Zubair Ahmad, Towseef Ahmad Mir, Jahangeer Ahmad Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Mir, and Abid Ahmad Dar’s detention orders have been overturned by the court. The Kashmir valley is home to them all.

The District Magistrates of the Srinagar, Shopian, Baramulla, and Budgam districts held them. The 20-year-old’s PSA was upheld by the Court. He was taken into custody on April 8, 2022, and currently resides in the Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

While quashing the four PSAs, the court said that the detention order is illegal and unsustainable because the detention authority failed to provide the material and the detainees were unable to make an effective and meaningful argument to the detention authority against their detention.

As a result, the challenged detention orders are overturned and these petitions are granted. The court came to the following conclusion: “The concerned Jail Superintendent is directed to release the detenues immediately if their detention is not required in connection with any other criminal case pending against them.”