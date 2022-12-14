IIOJK: APHC slams Indian judiciary in denying justice to Hurriyat leaders

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has criticized the Indian judiciary in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for cooperating with the Modi regime to deny justice to Hurriyat leaders and activists held in Indian jails without any charges.

Kashmir Media Service claims that the APHC spokesman stated in a statement released in Srinagar that India’s independent judiciary is no longer in existence.

This was his response to a Delhi court’s rejection of the bail applications submitted by senior APHC leaders Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, and Aasiya Andrabi.

Masarrat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Shabbir Ahmad Shah, among others, were among the Hurriyat leaders and activists imprisoned. The spokesperson demanded their immediate release.

In the meantime, Indian troops set up a search and cordon in the Baramulla town of Sopore.

The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir administration has allocated 20 additional kanals of land adjacent to the 93 kanals of land already allocated at Zewan in Srinagar for the purpose of building transit accommodations for Pandit employees, continuing its settler colonial project. However, these agreements are intended to provide.

Source: Radio Pakistan