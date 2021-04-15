IHC suspends cabinet’s decision to sack former Drap CEO

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the federal cabinet’s decision of terminating former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) from his service.

The court has also stopped the government from appointing the new head of the authority till the next hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the federal government had decided to dismiss former Drap CEO Sheikh Akhtar Hussain. Earlier Mr Sheikh was suspended in March 2019 for holding a dubious directorate degree. Since then Asim Rauf had been working as the acting CEO of the authority.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618241/ihc-suspends-cabinets-decision-to-sack-former-drap-ceo