If Pakistan is denied the right to host the Asia Cup, they may withdraw

RAWALPINDI: Ramiz Raja, Pakistan’s cricket chief, made the announcement on Friday that the country may withdraw from hosting the Asia Cup in 2023.

After Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council, claimed that the tournament will be held at a neutral location because India could not travel to Pakistan, questions were raised regarding Pakistan’s status as the hosts of the continental competition.

Pakistan responded to the statement by threatening to withdraw from the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Ramiz, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said to reporters on the sidelines of the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium that the team might not play at the Asia Cup as well.

He stated, “We might not participate if the venue is moved outside of Pakistan.”We acknowledge that India has the right to refuse entry due to political considerations.

Ramiz suggested that Pakistan would be willing to host an Asia Cup without their rivals. The head of the PCB was certain that the remaining top teams in the region will be content traveling to Pakistan.