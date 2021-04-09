Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, though delighted at the first overseas victory under his coaching in South Africa, on Thursday said the main area remains the struggling middle-order of the team in the white-ball formats.

“It is a great delight for everyone, especially for Pakistan cricket, that we have won an away series in tough conditions of South Africa, and that too at the venues of Centurion and Johannesburg where the conditions suits the home team,” said Misbah during a virtual press conference.

“Overall, I am satisfied with the performance of the team, its captain Babar and especially from the top order, having Fakhar Zaman, Babar and Imam-ul-Haq there. But we need runs from our middle and lower middle order to set a match-winning target of around 350,” emphasised Misbah.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1617205/i-am-delighted-with-series-win-but-middle-order-still-struggling-misbah