Hyundai plans to move every one of its vehicles to hydrogen by 2028

MUNICH: Hyundai is stepping up the pace of developing hydrogen technology and plans to supply engines powered by the fuel on all its commercial vehicles from 2028, the manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The South Korean conglomerate, which has pioneered hydrogen with its Nexo SUV and therefore the first heavy goods vehicles on European roads, is promising cell autos at electric-vehicle prices from 2030.

By 2023, Hyundai’s third generation of fuel cells are going to be half the worth, much smaller and more powerful than their predecessors, the world’s third-biggest automaker by output said in a web news conference.

“The goal is to form hydrogen readily used for everybody, everything, and everywhere,” said Hyundai President Euisun Chung.

The group also unveiled a sports car concept.

The Vision FK, equipped with a cell and an electrical battery, promises an acceleration of 0-100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in but four seconds and a variety of 600 kilometers.

While most of the automotive industry is that specialize in the event of battery-electric cars as a renewable energy source, Hyundai and larger rival Toyota are backing hydrogen.