Hundreds flee to Thailand as Myanmar junta clashes with rebels

YANGON: Hundreds of Myanmar residents have escaped to Thailand later junta troops conflicted with an ethnic agitator bunch, authorities said on Thursday.

Battling between Karen National Union (KNU) and the military broke out on Wednesday in the town of Lay Kay Kaw close to the Thai boundary — the first such conflicts in quite a while.

On Thursday, photographs by nearby media showed many individuals arranging to cross a stream that structures part of the boundary. A Thai government official in Tak region said 700 individuals had crossed the boundary, and would be given food and sanctuary.

Naw K’nyaw Paw, general secretary at the Karen Women’s Organization, said that more than 1,000 had been permitted to cross later local area pioneers haggled with Thai specialists.

“I heard little arms fire and weighty cannons,” said one neighborhood from a town close to Lay Kay Kaw.

“More individuals have shown up in our town and there are around 3,000 stowing away here now.” The conflicts broke out on Wednesday, a day later state media revealed junta troops entered KNU domain and captured a few dissenters, including a previous legislator from Aung San Suu Kyi’s expelled government.

The gathering’s warriors had since harmed and killed junta troops, said Padoh Saw Thamain Tun of the KNU, without giving subtleties.

This news organization couldn’t confirm the cases and the junta didn’t react to demands for input.

The KNU has been a vocal adversary of the upset and gave haven to protesters attempting to remove the junta.

Its contenders have conflicted irregularly with the Myanmar military along the Thai boundary.

In March, its contenders held onto a base and the military fought back with air strikes, the first in over 20 years in Karen state.

Myanmar has in excess of 20 ethnic radical gatherings, a significant number of whom hold domains in the nation’s boundary locales.