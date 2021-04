Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei, in collaboration with Arcfox, a Chinese car manufacturer, has unveiled the world’s first 5G-equipped electric car with a full suite of autonomous-driving features.

Named as the “Arcfox αS HBT,” the electric car will be officially launched on 17 April as the Chinese telecom giant explores new avenues of revenue generation after its networking hardware and smartphone businesses were restricted due to US sanctions.

