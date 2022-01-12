How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday declared the internet based offer of the tickets for the impending seventh version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will being on January 27.
PCB, in another drive, has presented a timely riser offer under which fans can get top of the line and general walled in area tickets for all starter round matches at limited costs whenever booked before January 17.
The ticket costs for PSL 2022 competition opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on January 27 are as per the following:
Celebrity walled in area — PKR2,500
Premium walled in area — PKR2,000
Top notch nook — PKR1,500
General walled in area — PKR500
Ticket costs for the PSL 2022 finale at the Gaddafi Stadium planned for February 27:
Celebrity fenced in area — PKR4,000
Premium fenced in area — PKR3,000
Top of the line fenced in area — PKR2,500
General fenced in area — PKR1,500
Ticket costs for the other three end of the season games booked for February 23, 24 and 25 are as per the following:
Celebrity walled in area — PKR3,000
Premium walled in area — PKR2,500
Top of the line fenced in area — PKR2,000
General fenced in area — PKR1,000
For the Monday-Thursday association stage matches, ticket costs are as per the following:
Celebrity fenced in area — PKR2,000
Premium fenced in area — PKR1,750
Top of the line fenced in area — PKR1,250
General fenced in area — PKR250
Ticket costs for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are:
Celebrity fenced in area — PKR2,500
Premium fenced in area — PKR2,000
Top of the line walled in area — PKR1,500
General fenced in area — PKR500
For the six twofold headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket costs as
Celebrity nook — PKR3,000
Premium nook — PKR2,500
Five star walled in area — PKR2,000
General nook — PKR1,000
Want to read about the terms and conditions and other matters related to booking tickets? Click here.