How much can you buy a PSL 7 match ticket for?

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday declared the internet based offer of the tickets for the impending seventh version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will being on January 27.

PCB, in another drive, has presented a timely riser offer under which fans can get top of the line and general walled in area tickets for all starter round matches at limited costs whenever booked before January 17.

The ticket costs for PSL 2022 competition opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on January 27 are as per the following:

Celebrity walled in area — PKR2,500

Premium walled in area — PKR2,000

Top notch nook — PKR1,500

General walled in area — PKR500

Ticket costs for the PSL 2022 finale at the Gaddafi Stadium planned for February 27:

Celebrity fenced in area — PKR4,000

Premium fenced in area — PKR3,000

Top of the line fenced in area — PKR2,500

General fenced in area — PKR1,500

Ticket costs for the other three end of the season games booked for February 23, 24 and 25 are as per the following:

Celebrity walled in area — PKR3,000

Premium walled in area — PKR2,500

Top of the line fenced in area — PKR2,000

General fenced in area — PKR1,000

For the Monday-Thursday association stage matches, ticket costs are as per the following:

Celebrity fenced in area — PKR2,000

Premium fenced in area — PKR1,750

Top of the line fenced in area — PKR1,250

General fenced in area — PKR250

Ticket costs for single-headers from Friday-Sunday are:

Celebrity fenced in area — PKR2,500

Premium fenced in area — PKR2,000

Top of the line walled in area — PKR1,500

General fenced in area — PKR500

For the six twofold headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket costs as

Celebrity nook — PKR3,000

Premium nook — PKR2,500

Five star walled in area — PKR2,000

General nook — PKR1,000

