KARACHI: The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) on Tuesday got the most elevated at any point single-day inflow of $57 million.

In a tweet, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said, “Today stamps one more memorable day in #RoshanDigitalAccount, with $57mn in-store inflows, most elevated at any point every day figure. With this huge increment, absolute stores in RDA have crossed $4.5bn. We are lowered by the ceaseless trust and responsibility of our #OverseasPakistanis.”

The RDA was sent off in September 2020 to draw in unfamiliar trade from abroad Pakistanis and furnish them with better yields than are accessible on the planet markets.

The commitment of abroad Pakistanis to the economy is a lot greater than the whole commodities of the country while they are safeguarding the country from default by dispatching record settlements of more than $30bn.

Dollar tops at Rs211.48

The US dollar again appreciated against the rupee to arrive at Rs211.50 in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan revealed the end cost at Rs211.48 while the trade organizations cited it at Rs211.80.

The dollar kept up with its bull gone against the nearby cash for the eighth meeting in succession. It, be that as it may, has acquired over Rs30 since the PML-N alliance government took over on April 11.

In the open market, the greenback was selling at Rs215.50 contrasted with Rs213.50 on Monday.