Heinrich Klaasen powers South Africa to 2-0 lead over India in Twenty20 series

CUTTACK: Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen crushed 81 off 46 balls to lead South Africa’s precarious pursue as they beat India by four wickets in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Requiring 149 for triumph on a hot and muggy day in Cuttack, South Africa rode Klaasen’s fourth T20 50 years to accomplish their objective in 18.2 overs and lead the five-match series 2-0.

South Africa’s bowlers, drove by pace initiate Kagiso Rabada, set up triumph after they held India to 148-6 in the wake of choosing to handle first.

The vacationers experienced a pre-match blow when wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was precluded with a hand injury yet Temba Bavuma’s side kept up the energy from their initial success.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar put South Africa in a difficult situation at 29-3 inside six overs on an apparently extreme batting pitch before Klaasen and Bavuma, who made 35, put on 64 rushes to return the pursuit on target.

Bhuvneshwar, who returned figures of 4-13, brought down Reeza Hendricks and Dwaine Pretorius in his initial two overs and afterward bowled past match legend Rassie van der Dussen, who made 75 in his group’s initial win.

Klaasen splashed the tension and the stickiness with his spotless hitting.

He brought his 50 up in 41 balls and dismantled the Indian assault to make the objective look straightforward with the in-structure David Miller for organization.

Klaasen hit seven fours and five sixes prior to leaving, yet the occupation had been finished and the left-given Miller hit the triumphant rushes to wrap up with 20 not out.

Prior Rabada sent back Ruturaj Gaikwad for one to raise his 50th T20 wicket for South Africa and returned figures of 1-15.

Left-gave opener Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (40) then, at that point, endeavored to reconstruct the innings in a 45-run organization that was broken by quick bowler Anrich Nortje, who took two wickets.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj sent back captain Rishabh Pant in his first finished and soon Hardik Pandya’s wicket off Wayne Parnell made India slip further.

However, Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 30 off 21 balls to give the group a late push during his 36-run unbeaten stand with Harshal Patel yet the work was sufficiently not.

The third match is in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.