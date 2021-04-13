The district health office has recommended sealing of seven areas in different sectors of the capital city as Covid-19 cases continued rising.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia told Dawn that his office had recommended to the district administration to seal G-6/1, G-6/2, G-7/2, G-8/1, G-9/2, G-10/4 and G-11/3 as cases are surfacing there.A letter written to the deputy commissioner office stated that the DHO Covid-19 teams had conducted surveillance in sub-sectors G-6/1, G-6/2, G-7/2, G-8/1, G-9/2, G-10/4 and G-11/3. The family members of the Covid-19 patients have also contracted the virus, it added.

“Further contact tracing and sampling led to more cases in the areas. The contacts were home quarantined and these sectors may remain in strict observation under your administration.”

In order to ensure the safety of the residents and to contain the spread of the virus, it is recommended that movement in these sub-sectors may be restricted.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1617943/health-office-recommends-sealing-of-7-sub-sectors-in-islamabad